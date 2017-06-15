Danny Larcom voices regret at sentencing in kickback case

A judge on Thursday sentenced the third and final contractor involved in the Fulton County kickback scheme relating to the Fulton County jail expansion project.

Investigators say the former jailer Ricky Parnell would give contractors jobs in exchange for money and other items.

Five people were charged, and four of the cases have been resolved. Parnell will be sentenced on July 24. Ronald Armstrong was sentenced to 35 months in prison. Michael Homra was sentenced to two years’ probation. All charges were dismissed against a forth contractor who was originally charged, Jimmy Boyd.

Danny Larcom appeared before the federal judge in Paducah on Thursday. He was sentenced to two years’ probation and $22,000 in restitution to the Fulton County Fiscal Court with other fines.

Larcom didn't say much in court —just that he was very sorry and that he will never get involved in anything like that scheme again. Investigators say after Parnell granted Larcom hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth in a job at the jail, Parnell demanded money. So, Larcom met Parnell and gave him a coffee cup full of cash totaling $20,000.

When asked if he had any comment, Larcom said no. Larcom is the owner of Larcom Heating and Air. His attorney asked the judge if, as part of his probation, Larcom would still be allowed to travel the southeast for job purposes. The judge granted that request.