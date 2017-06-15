Police search for 2 suspects after woman abducted

Cape Girardeau, Missouri, police are looking for two men after a woman was abducted from a Wal-Mart parking lot on Thursday.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department says officers were dispatched to the area near the Wal-Mart Supercenter on William Street at 8:37 a.m. Thursday. The woman was reported missing from that area after she didn't show up for work Thursday morning.

Police discovered she was abducted from the Wal-Mart parking lot after reviewing cell phone and banking records, as well as surveillance videos from businesses in the area.

The woman was found unharmed in rural Scott County, police say, and she is helping officers with the investigation.

Police are looking for two white men, each with a stocky build. One man was wearing a gray T-shirt; dark, knee-length shorts; and black and white tennis shoes. The other was wearing a black, collared shirt; light colored, knee-length shorts; and a red and white ball cap.

Officers are also looking for a compact SUV in this case. Police say the SUV is a silver 1999 Suzuki Grand Vitara with North Carolina license plates “EFK-7387."

If you have information about the abduction, who the two men are, or where they are, you can contact police by the following means:

- Call the police department at 573-335-6621

- Call the anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313

- Text “CAPEPD” to 847411

- Email police@cityofcape.org