Simulating sunshine on other planets during eclipse

A solar eclipse is a good simulation of sunshine received by other planets in our solar system. Here is a map of curved lines of dimmed sunshine. If you live along one of these curves, you will experience the sunlight received on that specific planet. Click to enlarge.

