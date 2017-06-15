Commonwealth attorney to seek death penalty in Terry Froman murder trial

An Ohio jury on Thursday recommended the death penalty for Terry Froman for the murder of local mother Kim Thomas. The formal sentencing from the court will be on June 22.

Froman is also charged in Kentucky with the murder of Thomas' 17-year-old son, Eli Mohney. That case will be heard in Graves County, Kentucky, where Mohney was shot in his mother's home.

Commonwealth Attorney David Hargrove tells Local 6 he will also seek the death penalty against Froman. Hargrove explained what makes the case a capital offense.

"There's a burglary, first and foremost, for breaking in the house and committing that. So, that'll qualify," he said. "Plus, there is a kidnapping that goes along with that, as he kidnapped Ms. Thomas. Ultimately, he murdered Ms. Thomas in Ohio, but he kidnapped her from Kentucky. So, those things are aggravating circumstances that qualify the case for the death penalty."

He said he will discuss the option of a plea deal with the family of the victims to see what they want.

"I am ready to try the case and move forward, but I want to be sensitive to the family. It's been tough on them," Hargrove explained. "This was about as bad as it gets in terms of crime. It is the most heinous one I've seen in a long time. The family had to live it at that time. They have to relive it now through Ohio. We bring it back here, they'll have to live it again."

Hargrove said he hopes the trial will start early next year.

If Froman gets another death penalty in Kentucky, it is unknown where he will be executed. Hargrove said there is always a chance of an appeal, so the possibility exists for the execution to be pushed back.

Hargrove explained that Kentucky has a moratorium on executions at the moment, so it seems more likely that Froman would be executed in Ohio.

For more of our previous coverage of this case, click here.