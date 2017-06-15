Commonwealth attorney to seek death penalty in Terry Froman murder trial

An Ohio jury recommended the death penalty for Terry Froman for the murder of Kim Thomas. In Kentucky, the commonwealth attorney says he will also seek the death penalty in the murder of Thomas' son.More
A jury has recommended the death sentence in the Ohio case against Terry Froman in the murder of Kim Thomas.More
Cape Girardeau, Missouri, police are looking for two men after a woman was abducted from a Wal-Mart parking lot on Thursday.More
Danny Larcom, one of the four contractors accused of taking part in a kickback scheme with former Fulton County Jailer Ricky Parnell, was sentenced on Thursday.More
There are no reported injuries at this time.
