Jury recommends death sentence for Terry Froman

A jury has recommended the death sentence in the Ohio case against Terry Froman in the murder of Kim Thomas.

That's according to Thomas' family who attended his trial in Ohio. The family says Froman showed no remorse in the courtroom.

Froman has been convicted of Thomas' 2014 murder.

He'll be formally sentenced June 22.

Froman still faces a murder charge in Mayfield, Kentucky in the death of Thomas' son, 17-year-old Eli Mohney.

