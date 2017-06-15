Paducah's first food truck starts local trend

It's the final countdown until opening day for Boss Burritos. Owner Laura Hernandez-Mitchell said she took a leap of faith opening up her restaurant on wheels.

"I was very hesitant about it at first, because I was like 'food truck?' Maybe people in Paducah won't really care about a food truck," Hernandez-Mitchell said.

That wasn't the case. The truck's Facebook page got thousands of likes in hours.

Hernandez-Mitchell comes from a long line of restaurant owners. Her dad gave her the push to do something a little different, but it didn't happen overnight.

"We had to go through the health department to get our inspection through them," she explained. "We also had to get our plumbing inspection and our fire prevention inspection."

To start the process, the first person you need to see is Josh Sommer at the Paducah Planning Department.

"They get this checklist that outlines the steps they have to go through," he said. The checklist has 11 steps. Sommer said the process could take anywhere from two weeks to two months to complete. "I've got three applications outstanding now, and I've talked to three or four more," he said.

That means, within the year, you could be seeing more businesses turning mobile.

Boss Burritos will open on Saturday, June 17, in Paducah at Chandler apartments behind Home Depot. The truck will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For future locations, the truck will update customers via the Facebook page.

Hernandez-Mitchell said you can expect authentic Mexican food made by her dad with his special seasoning. "If you were walking down the street in Mexico, anything you find there on the streets, you can find from my truck."

She said they are already planning on opening two more food trucks by the end of the year.