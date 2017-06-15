Local mother warns families about deadly synthetic drug 'pink'

A mother-son date night —Holly Plunkette never imagined it would be their last.

"I kissed him goodnight around 10:30," says Plunkette. "Told him I loved him. He told me he loved me. Then that was it. I found him the next morning at 7:30. He was lifeless."

Plunkette's son, Taylor May, was 23-years-old.

"He was like my best friend," says Plunkette. "I had no earthy idea he was addicted to this."

Back in March, Taylor and his younger brother, took a synthetic opioid pain medication known as U4 or Pink. Taylor overdosed and died. His brother was hospitalized.

"Taylor chose to buy these drugs," says Plunkette. "Taylor chose to use these drugs. But, the people that made them available to him I want to be prosecuted to the fullest. Taylor's punishment was the ultimate: death."

Police say Jevan Sheppard and Thomas Hardin are responsible for selling Taylor the deadly drug. They were arraigned Thursday morning at the federal courthouse in Paducah. Sheppard and Hardin now face a total of five federal charges in connection to the deadly synthetic opioid overdose.

John Kuhn, United States Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, says they will prosecute anyone who attempts to sell the synthetic drug.

"It is a gateway to living Hell, and it's a doorway to death," says Kuhn. "These two victims, one of whom died from using this, simply snorted it. They weren't injecting this into their veins. It's that dangerous. That can kill you."

Sheppard and Hardin also face state charges in Marshall County. A spokesperson for Kuhn says those charges may be set aside, so they can move forward with the federal charges. If found guilty, Sheppard and Hardin could face 20 years to life in prison.

"Their parents are going to be able to hug them and kiss them, whether that's in jail or not," says Plunkette. "I don't ever get to do that again."

A parent's worst nightmare is Plunkette's reality.