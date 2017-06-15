Deputies search for missing Graves County woman

The Graves County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Sedalia woman who has been reported missing.

Deputies say Lynette M. McCollum was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Thursday at her home on Love Lane. She was reported missing at 1:45 p.m.

The sheriff's office says there are concerns that McCollum may be suicidal, and she may have a knife with her.

Deputies say she was last seen wearing white shorts and a white shirt, but she may have changed clothes since then.

McCollum is described as standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen her or know where she may be, you can call the sheriff's office at 270-247-4501.