Teens attend Paducah Junior Citizens Police Academy

A group of local teens is learning a little bit about what it means to wear a police badge this week in Paducah.

Paducah police are hosting the sixth Junior Citizens Police Academy. On Wednesday, they learned proper handcuffing techniques, and got a demonstration from the SWAT team.

The free program is not only fun, but improves police relations within the community.

In August, the Paducah Police Department is hosting a citizen's academy for adults. For more information about that program, including how to apply to participate, click here.