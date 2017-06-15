Lollar adjusting to life as a pro with Southern Illinois

For everyone who picks up a baseball the dream is to one day become a professional, and it was the same for Murray State pitcher John Lollar.

"I thought it was a good chance I would at least get a shot," said Lollar. "That's all I could have asked for."

Just one week after playing his last game for the Racers, Lollar got his shot, coming in the form of a tryout with the Southern Illinois Miners.

"It was pretty nerve wracking," he said. "I had been told with so many transactions that go on during the year, if they like me they would keep me on a list."

But the Murray native wasn't put on a list.

"I signed that day," Lollar said. "Then we left for a six day road trip that next morning. I really didn't have time to process it until the next morning."

In case you were wondering what the Miners reaction was during Lollar's tryout, it was the same reaction everyone has when they see him pitch for the first time.

"Everybody in the park stopped," said Miners manager Mike Pinto. "It was like, what is this delivery, but he threw strikes."

In three appearances so far, Lollar has seen ups and downs, but knows it all comes with being a rookie.

"It is a lot harder to get them out and they don't miss many pitches," Lollar said. "As long as I don't get solid contact I will be ok, and I have avoided that so far."

"I think it has all been positive," Pinto said. "I am not foolish to think a guy will come in a be dominant, no one is going to do that. There is a learning curve."

Which is something he is happy to overcome.

"I have always wanted baseball to be my job," said Lollar. "It officially is now. I get a paycheck to play baseball and I couldn't ask for more than that."

