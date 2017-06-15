Woman killed in Graves County rollover wreck

A rollover wreck in Graves County claimed the life of a Wingo, Kentucky, woman this week, according to the sheriff's department.

Deputies responded to the wreck on Scott Road, just south of Slaughter Road, around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff's department says 55-year-old Jennifer Glover was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche south on Scott Road when the truck left the east side of the road and overturned multiple times before hitting a tree.

The Graves County Coroner's Office pronounced Glover dead at the scene of the crash.

In addition to deputies and the coroner's office, Kentucky State Police, the Mayfield Fire Department and Mayfield-Graves County EMS responded to the crash.