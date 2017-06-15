Father's Day tech gifts that won't break the piggy bank

Father's Day is Sunday, and if you're on a tight budget, don't rule out tech gadgets.

When I was a kid, I remember wanting to buy my dad something, but a dollar — even back then —couldn't go very far in the gift department. Times have actually changed for the better, if you know where to look.

Most people don't realize that the local dollar store has a tech section. Those “everything's a Dollar” stores offer inexpensive gifts for smartphones and computers.

On a recent visit, I found dozens of USB cables, screen wipes, ear buds, a battery-powered book light, screen protectors and — in one store — a pair of virtual reality glasses. Sure, some of the things won't last very long before they break, but the screen wipes and protectors work just fine and are several dollars less than similar brands at Amazon and Wal-Mart. These are great for Dad to toss on his desk or in a briefcase.

The app stores are another good place to shop for dad. Apple's App Store allows you to give anyone an app. Rather than sending a gift card, you get to shop for a game you think dad will enjoy. When you choose one, look at the dropdown link where you click “purchase” or “get.” It will ask you for an email address of who you'd like to send the app to. Dad will get a link with your personalized greeting and will only need to click on it to start the download.

You can also choose a song or book that way. Most songs cost $1.29 or 99 cents. To give an app to someone, you should do it from a computer rather than on a phone or other mobile device.

Giving apps in the Google Play Store doesn't seem possible, as I never found that option on several apps I tried to buy. You can give music and books in the Google Play Store where you see a gift box in the “purchase” area of the app.

Dad will be so proud his kids spent their money wisely.

American shoppers are expected to spend over $15.5 billion on Father's Day gifts this year.