'State of Marion VA' subject of town hall

Veterans concerned about their benefits and medical treatment attended a town hall Thursday to discuss the state of the Marion VA in Illinois. The town hall was prompted by a recent presentation VA Secretary Dr. David Shulkin recently gave at the White House.

Nicky Reed served in the Navy. Sometime after, he developed a cancerous tumor on his kidney. He credits the Department of Veterans Affairs for having affordable services that saved his life. He is also a member of the Veterans Choice Program. But, now that the cancer is gone, he said he has a hard time being seen by a doctor at the VA.

"They help. Sometimes it seems it's just not getting done fast enough," said Reed.

When the VA is overbooked, veterans like Reed can use the Veterans Choice Program to see another doctor in their community. But, when the VA had more available appointments, Reed was asked to return to the VA for treatment. He says he would rather stay with the original doctor.

"Within that amount of time, you have built a rapport with this doctor in town. He knows or she knows what's wrong with you. He can treat you in 15 minutes instead of an hour," said Reed.

Currently, the Marion VA is a 2-star facility. The director of the Marion VA says the VA is making improvements to achieve its goal of becoming a 5-star facility.

"We had provider positions open as we start filling them and as we start working on efficiency we start improving our number," said Marion VA Director Jo-Ann Ginsberg.

Reed said he Believes in the Veteran Choice Program, and he hopes they can improve it.

The next meeting will be held June 20 in Effingham, Illinois, at American Legion Post 120.