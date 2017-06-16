TN State Fairgrounds allowed to ban gun shows at facility

The Tennessee Court of Appeals has upheld a ruling that the Tennessee State Fairgrounds is allowed to ban gun shows at the facility.



In an opinion Thursday, the court affirmed a lower court's decision favoring Nashville's government over the Tennessee Firearms Association and International Gun-A-Rama Inc.



The court agreed that the Tennessee State Fairgrounds' gun show ban was not breaking a state law that generally pre-empts local governments from regulating guns. The opinion says the fairgrounds is a recreational property with the authority to approve or disapprove of a gun show there.



Tennessee Firearms Association and International Gun-A-Rama, which does business as Bill Goodman's Gun and Knife Show, filed a lawsuit in April 2016 over the ban. A Davidson County chancellor ruled against them in July 2016.