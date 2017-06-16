Bridge repair to impact I-24 traffic near Nashville this weekend

If you are planning to travel through the Nashville area this weekend be prepared for possible delays on Interstate 24.More
Troopers with the Illinois State Police say they are at the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 North at milepost 41.More
Four people died this weekend in three separate crashes on Interstate 57 and Interstate 24 in Illinois. State police plan to install more cable median barriers this summer to help keep drivers safer.More
Starting Monday, June 12 at 7 a.m. the Northbound Ramp from Purchase Parkway to KY 80 at Mayfield Exit 22 will be closed.More
Illinois State Police District 22 is investigating two deadly car crashes. The first is impacting I-57 north at mile marker 18. The crash occurred just south of mile marker 24 in Union County, IL.More
He showed up claiming to sell insurance, but ended up inside the victim's home, refusing to leave. Now, deputies are sending out a warning about him.More
What started as a purse theft in one local city has turned into the passing of stolen checks at multiple banks in two Local 6 states.More
Police need your help finding three men wanted in several theft cases.More
In this week's Be On The Lookout, police are searching for two wanted men. One is accused of having sex with a teenage girl. The other is wanted in a string of theft and drug cases.More
What you know could earn you cold, hard cash. Carbondale Crime Stoppers is upping its reward structure for all crime tips that lead to an arrest, including in a recent assault case.More
