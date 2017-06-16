Bridge repair to impact I-24 traffic near Nashville this weekend

If you are planning to travel through the Nashville area this weekend be prepared for possible delays on Interstate 24.



The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be doing repair work on the Interstate 69/Interstate 24 bridge at mile marker 87.



Traffic will be reduced to two lane from Friday, June 16 at 8:00 p.m. - Monday, June 19 at 5:00 a.m.



Drivers on I-24 eastbound and I-69 southbound should expect delays and seek an alternative route.



The lane restrictions are also expected to be in place Friday June 23 - Monday, June 26.