You can help Patty find her forever home.



She is a domestic short hair black and white cat.



Patty is a sweet, independent girl who loves a good adventure.



She has been spayed, dewormed, and has her adult booster and rabies shots.



It costs $85 to adopt Patty.



If you are interested, she is at the McCracken County Human Society. You can call them at (270) 443-5923.