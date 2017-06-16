Six things to know - 6/16/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Russia claims they have killed an Islamic State leader. This supposedly happened during a targeted strike in Syria late last month. However, U.S. Intelligence agents cannot confirm the report.



The two escaped Georgia inmates are back in jail. Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose were held at gunpoint by a Tennessee homeowner until law enforcement came to help. They had been on the run since Tuesday when they shot and killed two correctional officers while escaping from a prison transport bus.



A man wielding a knife has been captured outside the House of Commons in London. No one was hurt. London has been on high alert since the Westminster Bridge attack about a month ago.



A Trump administration official says the Pentagon will send almost 4,000 additional American forces to Afghanistan, hoping to break a stalemate in a war that has now passed to a third U.S. commander in chief. The deployment will be the largest of American manpower under Donald Trump's young presidency.



GOP House Whip Steve Scalise "will be in the hospital for some time," according to the facility where he is recovering from a gunshot. As congressional Republicans and Democrats joined Thursday night in their baseball game, played this year in Scalise's honor, word came from the hospital that he remained in critical condition, but had "improved in the last 24 hours."



Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William have arrived at a west London site where community groups have gathered supplies for those affected by the tower fire disaster. The queen is meeting with volunteers Friday. The monarch has expressed her sympathies to families of victims of the blaze that ripped through the 24-story building, killing at least 17.