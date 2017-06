A new park in Paducah will be opening on Friday.



The city says Health Park located at 421 North 13th Street will open to the public at 10:00 a.m.



The park includes the Paducah Rotary Playground, a 1/3 mile walking trail, and fitness area.



Work is still underway on the grassy lawn and the community garden expansion.



A ribbon cutting ceremony for the park is being planned for July.



