Manhunt underway in Harrisburg, IL after Friday morning shooting

A manhunt is underway in Harrisburg, Illinois for two men wanted in connection to a shooting.



Mayor John McPeek says there was a shooting around 6:15 a.m. near the intersection of South Granger and West Barnett Street.



A man was shot and killed.



Officers are looking for two men. They are considered armed and dangerous.



The scene is still active.



We have a crew on the way and will be updating this story.