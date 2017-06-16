Manhunt underway in Harrisburg, IL after Friday morning shooting - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Manhunt underway in Harrisburg, IL after Friday morning shooting

Posted: Updated:
HARRISBURG, IL -

A manhunt is underway in Harrisburg, Illinois for two men wanted in connection to a shooting.

Mayor John McPeek says there was a shooting around 6:15 a.m. near the intersection of South Granger and West Barnett Street.

A man was shot and killed.

Officers are looking for two men. They are considered armed and dangerous.

The scene is still active.

We have a crew on the way and will be updating this story.

Powered by Frankly