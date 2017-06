Downtown Paducah restaurant the Italian Grill is getting a new neighbor this fall, Grill 211.



Due to this, they announced that they will be changing their hours starting the week of June 26.



Starting that week, they will only be open Thursday - Sunday.



Their Thursday through Sunday hours will be 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. and Sunday hours will be Noon - 9:00 p.m.



Grill 211 will have the exact same hours when they open this fall.