Up, up, and away!

The Superman Celebration in Metropolis, Illinois, got some national coverage. It was featured on SYFY WIRE.

The four-day event has become a summer tradition for our area. 2017 was the 39th year for the event that celebrates the Man of Steel. While it's local knowledge that Metropolis is Superman's hometown, the celebration brings DC fans from across the country.

