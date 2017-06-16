Death investigation in Georgia tied with abduction in Cape Girardeau, MO

Cape Girardeau police have identified one of the two men who abducted a woman from a Wal-Mart parking lot on Thursday.



The woman was abducted at the Wal-Mart Supercenter on William Street Thursday morning. She was later found unharmed in rural Scott County, Missouri.



Police have been looking for the two men who abducted her since then. Thursday night, officers learned that one of the men is connected to a death in Chamblee, Georgia.



Police in Chamblee were informed that the car used to abduct the woman in Cape Girardeau was registered to Abraham Rudolph Jacobs of Georgia.



Officers tried to contact Jacobs at his home in Georgia but were unable to reach him. They then learned someone living in the same apartment complex as Jacobs was connected to the abduction in Cape Girardeau. That person is John Czarnecki.



Officers then tried to contact Czarnecki but were unable to. When they got a search warrant for his apartment, officers say they found Jacobs' body inside and began investigating his death.



Officers believe Czarnecki stole Jacobs' car and used it in the abduction in Cape Giraredau.



Police say Czarnecki was last known to be driving Jacobs' car. They also believe he is still with the other suspect. He has not been identified. Officers believe the two men are with Sally Noe McIntyre, Czarnecki's girlfriend. She may also be in danger.



Officers are looking for a silver 1999 Suzuki Grand Vitara with North Carolina license plates “EFK-7387."



Anyone with information should call police.