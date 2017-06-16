New video shows man rescued from fiery crash

(WESH/NBC News) Newly released body camera video shows the heroic efforts by Florida police officers who rescued a man after a fiery crash.



The accident occurred in February when a driver crashed into concrete barriers along a road in Titusville.



The 44-year-old New Jersey man had gotten off U.S. 1 one by taking a fork in the road, thinking he was still on the highway. Instead, he rammed into the barriers at the end of a side road.



The man had crawled out of the car but was lying in the woods, which were also catching fire, and was too close to the explosions. He was able to recover and no first responders were hurt.