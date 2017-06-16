Trial date set for man accused of shooting son

A trial date has been set for a Ballard County man charged with the attempted murder of his son.

Ricky Dennis Sr. is accused of shooting his son, Ricky Dennis Jr. in March. The son was treated and at Lourdes hospital and released. Deputies say after the shooting, Dennis Sr. told them he shot his son after his son called his wife a "meat head."

At court on Friday, June 16, Dennis Sr.'s jury trial date was set for Sept. 26 and 27.

His bond was amended to $100,000 at 1 percent, meaning he would have to pay $1,000.

Dennis Sr. will be on house arrest with an ankle monitor until his trial.