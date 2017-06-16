Local family welcomes triplet girls into the world

Kari and Brandon look down proudly at their triplets.

Nurses and Baptist Health Paducah staff look on at the Nedrow family.

Mom and Dad, Kari and Brandon Nedrow, smile as they pose with their triplets.

The thought of having one baby is overwhelming enough, but three?! That can be a shock to say the least.

The Nedrows of Mayfield say shock is exactly what they felt when they found out the news: they were having triplets.

"It was one of the few times I was totally, just, speechless," Brandon Nedrow, the proud new father, told Local 6. "And then I made a couple jokes and it didn't go over too well."

There were lots of laughs and smiles as we spoke with the couple, Brandon and Kari, in Baptist Health Paducah's NICU Center. They looked on proudly at Aubree and Eydie, who are identical, and Layla. The three girls have an older sister, which brings the Nedrow clan to six.

"I think it's just now hitting me how hard it's really going to be when we get home and we don't have all this help," said Kari.

Kari gave birth to the girls on June 5, after carrying them to 32 weeks. They all weigh less than four pounds. Aubree and Layla came into the world at 3 pounds, 13 ounces. Eydie weighed in at 2 pounds, 14 ounces.

How did their family react to the news?

"Everybody was overly excited. Like, over the moon. Really happy," Kari said.

"Course, everybody thought that we were just jokin' at first," Brandon explained.

Reality kicked in when Brandon says they started sending out ultrasound pictures. It's nothing compared to seeing the girls in front of them, though, in their little hospital cribs.

"It's stressful and it's overwhelming, but you're still just so happy that they're here and they're healthy and they're doing so well," Kari said.

The Nedrows say they're especially grateful for the Baptist Health Paducah NICU. Without it, they would be forced to travel out of state for their girls' care.

"I'm able to like, go home and heal and rest, and be human, "Kari explained. "Then, I can come here during the day and visit them and feed them and help them with everything that they need."

A final note: the triplets are not the result of fertility treatment and there aren't triplets in either Kari or Brandon's families.