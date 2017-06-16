Dalton Lampley indicted in McCracken County

The man accused of driving a garbage truck the wrong way down Interstate 24 in March, causing multi-vehicle wreck and leading authorities on a chase into Marshall County was indicted in McCracken County on Friday.

In McCracken County Circuit Court on Friday, June 16, 2017, Dalton Lampley was indicted on charges including two counts of first degree assault, first degree fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, seven counts of first degree criminal mischief, two counts of second degree criminal mischief and 25 counts of first degree wanton endangerment.

Lampley had also been charged with four other counts of first degree assault, but the state dropped those charges in May.

Earlier this week, Lampley was indicted on 11 charges in Marshall County. To read more about those charges click here.