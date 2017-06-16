Dalton Lampley indicted in McCracken County

The man accused of driving a garbage truck the wrong way down Interstate 24 in March, causing multi-vehicle wreck and leading authorities on a chase into Marshall County was indicted in McCracken County on Friday.More
A trial date has been set for a Ballard County man charged with the attempted murder of his son. Ricky Dennis Sr. is accused of shooting his son, Ricky Dennis Jr. in March.More
A woman was abducted at the Wal-Mart Supercenter in Cape Girardeau Thursday morning. She was later found unharmed in rural Scott County, Missouri.More
Mayor John McPeek says there was a shooting around 6:15 a.m. near the intersection of South Granger and West Barnett Street. Officers are looking for two men. They are considered armed and dangerous.More
An Ohio jury recommended the death penalty for Terry Froman for the murder of Kim Thomas. In Kentucky, the commonwealth attorney says he will also seek the death penalty in the murder of Thomas' son.More
