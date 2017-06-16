Former Kentucky sheriff charged with embezzlement - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Former Kentucky sheriff charged with embezzlement

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -

A former Kentucky sheriff has been charged with embezzling money while in office.
    
The U.S. attorney's office said in a news release Friday that 58-year-old Bobby Carlton Shoffner of Hodgenville was charged in an information with embezzling more than $5,000 between 2011 and 2012 when he was LaRue County sheriff.
    
The release said that during that time, LaRue County received more than $10,000 under a federal program involving a grant, contract, subsidy and other forms of federal assistance.

