Former Kentucky sheriff charged with embezzlement

A former Kentucky sheriff has been charged with embezzling money while in office.



The U.S. attorney's office said in a news release Friday that 58-year-old Bobby Carlton Shoffner of Hodgenville was charged in an information with embezzling more than $5,000 between 2011 and 2012 when he was LaRue County sheriff.



The release said that during that time, LaRue County received more than $10,000 under a federal program involving a grant, contract, subsidy and other forms of federal assistance.