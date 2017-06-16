Second suspect identified in abduction of Cape Girardeau woman

Authorities say both men suspected of kidnapping a woman in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on Thursday have now been identified and charged.

We told you earlier Friday that one of the two men was identified as 53-year-old John Czarnecki. He has also been tied to a death investigation in Georgia.

Police have now identified the second man suspected in the abduction as 47-year-old Christopher Smith. The Cape Girardeau Police Department says the county prosecuting attorney's office has charged Smith and Czarnecki with felony kidnapping and first degree robbery on Friday.

The two men were also charged with armed criminal action.

They are accused of kidnapping a woman from a Wal-Mart parking lot on Thursday in Cape Girardeau. After the abduction, she was found unharmed in rural Scott County.

Judge Benjamin Lewis signed arrest warrants for both men, setting each of their bonds at $1 million, cash only.

Police say neither man is in custody, and they are not believed to still be in the area.

If you have information about the abduction, who the two men are, or where they are, you can contact police by the following means:

- Call the police department at 573-335-6621

- Call the anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313

- Text “CAPEPD” to 847411

- Email police@cityofcape.org