Newcomb chasing his golf dreams all over the world

After winning an Ohio Valley Conference golf championship at Murray State in 2013, Patrick Newcomb turned professional. This is the second year he has been playing on the PGA Tour LatinoAmerica, which is two steps below the PGA Tour. Already this year, Newcomb has played in tournaments in Colombia, Argentina, Guatemala, Honduras, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. No matter how many miles Newcomb needs to travel, he's not letting those miles stand in the way of his dreams.

"I got to see South Africa," Newcomb said. "I got to spend five months there. I got to see all over Latin America, South and Central America -- which has been amazing.

While the scenery may have been amazing, for a while, Newcomb's golf game was not.

"I was a little naïve coming out," Newcomb admitted. "Everyone kept telling me 'It's tough, everyone's really good.' You don't want to believe that many people are better than you."

The people closest to Newcomb say his early struggles have taught him patience.

"If you take a look at the kids when they turn pro, it takes a year or two to settle into the travel and being on their own," Newcomb's swing coach Todd Trimble said. "Those type of life events happen because all of the sudden their support group is minimized greatly."

That patience paid off in late March when Newcomb earned his first PGA win in Honduras.

"The only thing I remember from that is it was pure emotion," Newcomb said. "There was no thought. There was no anything. It was just pure joy and excitement and emotion whenthat putt went in. When I start getting comfortable on a tour playing at a certain level, I start winning. I've won my whole life. Hopefully Honduras will open the floodgates."

Newcomb is currently 5th on the PGA LatinoAmerica money list.