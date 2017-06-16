Copperhead snake in driveway bites local mom twice

Amanda Robertson was putting her kids in the car when, all of a sudden, she stepped on a copperhead snake. Her husband, Matt Robertson, says she knew it was poisonous, because the bite started to sting.

"Stepping on the snake threw her off balance, and she stepped on him again," says Matt. "It bit her twice."

Matt says his wife is still recovering five days later. You can still see the fang marks in the photos he shared with us.

"We would have never thought in a million years that it would be out in the driveway right there up by the house," says Matt. "We do a good job of looking for snakes, but who expects to see one in their driveway? Nobody."

If a venomous snake bites you, doctors say to elevate that body part. Then, call 911 or have someone drive you straight to the hospital.

Laura Madison, director of pharmacy at Baptist Health Paducah, says anti-venom is what hospitals use to neutralize the poison in your system. It costs around $15,000 to $45,000. Madison says not everyone needs to take an antidote. It depends on the amount of venom in your system. She says sometimes the body can fight it off on its own.

That's what happened with Amanda. Matt says she never received an antidote.

"I hate snakes to start out with," says Matt. "We really don't like them now."

A spokesperson at Baptist Health Paducah says the hospital always has the anti-venom in stock, same with Lourdes and Murray-Calloway County Hospital. If an emergency room needs more, hospitals say they share their supply.

If a snake is venomous, Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife says it will have vertical pupils similar to cat eyes. Non-venomous snakes have round pupils. If the snake looks like it has nostrils, that's a sign to stay away, because it's venomous.