Police: child pornography found during drug investigation

Paducah police say a drug investigation led to the discovery of child pornography on a suspect's phone this week.

The police department says detectives went to the home of 45-year-old Anthony Glover on Monday to investigate complaints of illegal drug activity at the home. Officers say Glover was selling an opioid for which he had a prescription, and a small amount of marijuana and a marijuana grinder were found in the home.

Glover's phone was seized, and detectives say a forensic examination of the phone revealed 15 photos and eight videos of child pornography. Police say Glover shared at least one of the images online.

Glover was arrested and charged with possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, second degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.