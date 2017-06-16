Gov. Bevin alters executive order as lawsuit threat looms

Kentucky's Republican governor has made a slight change to an executive order, but it is unclear if it will be enough to avert a lawsuit from the state's Democratic attorney general.



Earlier this month Gov. Matt Bevin abolished and replaced some state education boards that certify public school teachers and propose curriculum standards. Attorney General Andy Beshear said Bevin's order is illegal and threatened to sue the governor if he did not rescind the order in seven days.



Friday, Bevin issued a new executive order. The primary change is to require the State Advisory Council for Exceptional Children have a between 15 and 21 board members. The previous order required the board to have 15 members.



A Beshear spokesman said they would review the order and make a decision next week.

