Pleasure Ridge Park took advantage of three McCracken County errors to beat the Mustangs 6-3 in the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA State Baseball Tournament semifinals.

PRP used a four-run 4th inning to jump out to a 5-0 lead they never gave up.

McCracken County's season came to a close with a record of 34-6. The Mustang senior class leaves with 135 wins and four regional championships in the last four years.