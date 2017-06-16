Cubs put Zobrist on disabled list, call up La Stella

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Chicago Cubs have put switch-hitter Ben Zobrist on the 10-day disabled list because of an inflamed right wrist.



The move was made prior to Friday night's game against Pittsburgh and was retroactive to June 13. Zobrist, who plays outfield and infield, sat out a three-game series against the Mets at New York earlier this week.



Infielder Tommy La Stella was recalled from Triple-A Iowa and was in the lineup at third base as 2016 NL MVP Kris Bryant got a day off.



Zobrist is hoping he will be ready to be activated as soon as his 10 days are up. He has a .223 batting average and seven home runs in 54 games.



"I can't swing right-handed right now," Zobrist said. "I've already missed three games and I felt it was better that we get somebody extra for the bench for a few days."



La Stella is in his third stint with the Cubs this season and hit .304 with one home run in his previous 16 games.

