Cape Girardeau abduction suspects arrested

Two men wanted in connection to a kidnapping case are in custody Friday night.

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department says investigators arrested John Czarnecki and Christopher Smith in western Kansas just before 8 p.m. Friday.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department says the men kidnapped a woman from a Wal-Mart parking lot Thursday.

It's also believed they may be connected to a man's death and another woman's kidnapping in Georgia, where Czarnecki is from.

Both men are officially charged with kidnapping, robbery, and armed criminal action.