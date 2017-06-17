Illinois gets $2M to provide health care to mothers, children

Illinois is receiving more than $2 million in federal grants to help provide health care to mothers and their children across the state.



U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced the $2.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday.



The money is particularly targeted at helping low-income people and those living in areas with limited access to health care, such as rural communities.



Duckworth says if a woman can't afford pre- or post-natal health care it can "devastate her entire family."



The grants will be administered through the Illinois Department of Public Health.