Cosby accuser thanks prosecutors after mistrial

Bill Cosby's chief accuser is thanking prosecutors for taking her case after a jury failed to agree on a verdict.



Lawyers for Andrea Constand issued a statement on her behalf Saturday. It says the trial has "given a voice to the many victims who felt powerless and silenced."



Constand accuses the 79-year-old entertainer of drugging and molesting her at his Philadelphia-area home in 2004. He says it was consensual.



The judge declared a mistrial after jurors deadlocked on the charges after six days.



Prosecutors say they plan to try Cosby again.



Cosby will remain free on $1 million bail.