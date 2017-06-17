Cosby accuser thanks prosecutors after mistrial - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Cosby accuser thanks prosecutors after mistrial

Andrea Constand (SOURCE: NBC News) Andrea Constand (SOURCE: NBC News)
NORRISTOWN, PA (AP) -

Bill Cosby's chief accuser is thanking prosecutors for taking her case after a jury failed to agree on a verdict.
    
Lawyers for Andrea Constand issued a statement on her behalf Saturday. It says the trial has "given a voice to the many victims who felt powerless and silenced."
    
Constand accuses the 79-year-old entertainer of drugging and molesting her at his Philadelphia-area home in 2004. He says it was consensual.
    
The judge declared a mistrial after jurors deadlocked on the charges after six days.
    
Prosecutors say they plan to try Cosby again.
    
Cosby will remain free on $1 million bail.

