Cosby accuser thanks prosecutors after mistrial

Andrea Constand (SOURCE: NBC News) NORRISTOWN, PA (AP) -
Bill Cosby's chief accuser is thanking prosecutors for taking her case after a jury failed to agree on a verdict.
Lawyers for Andrea Constand issued a statement on her behalf Saturday. It says the trial has "given a voice to the many victims who felt powerless and silenced."
Constand accuses the 79-year-old entertainer of drugging and molesting her at his Philadelphia-area home in 2004. He says it was consensual.
The judge declared a mistrial after jurors deadlocked on the charges after six days.
Prosecutors say they plan to try Cosby again.
Cosby will remain free on $1 million bail.