Man injured in single car crash on Clarks River Road

Deputies say Gary Maze lost control of his truck and hit this pole in the parking lot of 4100 Clarks River Road.

One person is injured after a crash in the 4100 block of Clarks River Road.

McCracken County Sheriff's Deputies report the driver of a blue 1994 Chevrolet truck, 46-year-old Gary Maze, reached for something on the floor of the truck. He then crossed the east bound lanes of traffic and hit a large sign post in a parking area.

Maze was taken to Lourdes Hospital for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.

Traffic on Clarks River Road was not impacted.