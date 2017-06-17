Police search for man considered armed and dangerous

Police are searching for a man they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Carbondale Police say there's a warrant for the arrest of Rahsaan D. Graham Jr. on a charge of Possession of a Firearm by Felon. They believe he's involved in a shots fired call in Carbondale on Saturday morning, June 10.

Police believe another shots fired call Friday night, June 16, in the 400 block of E. Ashley, is related to the first. They do have a person of interest in that case, but no arrests have been made.

Investigators do not believe these are random acts of violence, but say the people involved are most likely acquaintances.

If you have any information on both shots fired incidents, or on the located of Graham, call Carbondale Police at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677).