Woman arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop

Several baggies of suspected methamphetamine troopers say they found in Amber Howard's car during traffic stop.

A woman faces multiple charges, including trafficking a controlled substance, after a traffic stop Friday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police say 33-year-old Amber Howard of Briensburg was pulled over on Highway 68, near Holland Road. During the stop, the trooper located several baggies of suspected methamphetamine, numerous pills and drug paraphernalia.

She was arrested and charged with First Degree Trafficking a Controlled Substance 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), First Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Hydrocodone), Third Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Alprazolam), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Prescription Controlled Substance not in Proper Container.

Holland is being held in the Marshall County Jail.