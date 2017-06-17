Trump thanks Japan for help in sailor search

SOURCE: NBC News YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) -
President Donald Trump has thanked Japan for its help in the search for seven Navy sailors who are missing after their U.S. destroyer collided with a container ship.
Trump tweeted Saturday morning Washington time: "Thoughts and prayers with the sailors of USS Fitzgerald and their families. Thank you to our Japanese allies for their assistance."
The USS Fitzgerald collided with a container ship four times its size off the coast of Japan before dawn Saturday.