Trump thanks Japan for help in sailor search

By Staff report
YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) -

President Donald Trump has thanked Japan for its help in the search for seven Navy sailors who are missing after their U.S. destroyer collided with a container ship.
    
Trump tweeted Saturday morning Washington time: "Thoughts and prayers with the sailors of USS Fitzgerald and their families. Thank you to our Japanese allies for their assistance."
    
The USS Fitzgerald collided with a container ship four times its size off the coast of Japan before dawn Saturday.

