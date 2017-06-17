Can Amazon persuade enough people to buy fresh food online?

Can Amazon, the company that persuaded people to buy ever more items online, win enough of them over to having their fresh groceries arrive in an Amazon box?



If the $13.7 billion deal for Whole Foods goes through, Amazon gets the advantage of using the stores as mini-distribution hubs to deliver items to customers. But online delivery of groceries has been tough to pull off.



Some shoppers worry about the quality of their produce and say they're rather pick their pears themselves. And shoppers may be skittish about having Amazon take over one more element of their shopping experience.



Analyst Madeline Hurley at research firm IBISWorld says books are more homogenous than groceries, and people want to know what they're getting in terms of foods.