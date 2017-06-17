Paducah's first food truck opens for business

PADUCAH -
Paducah's first food truck held its grand opening today.
Boss Burrito set up at Chandler Park Apartments on Perkins Creek Drive from 10am to 8pm. Owner Laura Hernandez-Mitchell tells us, great food runs in her family.
"I come from a long line of restaurant owners here in Paducah," Hernandez-Mitchell said.
Her dad encouraged her to open the food truck.
"I've always wanted to do some kind of business with my dad, "Hernandez-Mitchell said. "And we thought, well, restaurants you know, there's a lot of them in Paducah. A lot of Mexican restaurants in Paducah. So, let's do a food truck."
Boss Burrito serves fajitas, nachos, chimichangas and more. They also brag authentic Mexican cuisine they say you won't find anywhere else in Paducah.
It was a hectic grand opening, with a bit of a wait for some customers.
"We just want to thank everyone for their support and just for understanding how busy we got," Hernandez-Mitchell said.
Chandler Park Apartments won't be their permanent location. They plan to move between three different locations every 14 days: Check 'n Go on Park Avenue, the Robert Cherry Civic Center and Kentucky Tobacco Outlet on Hinkleville Road.
Hernandez-Mitchell says they hope to have three food trucks by the end of the year.
