Paducah's first food truck opens for business

Boss Burrito owner Laura Hernandez-Mitchell takes customer orders at the grand opening of Boss Burrito food truck.

Customers line up for the Boss Burrito food truck grand opening in Paducah.

Paducah's first food truck held its grand opening today.

Boss Burrito set up at Chandler Park Apartments on Perkins Creek Drive from 10am to 8pm. Owner Laura Hernandez-Mitchell tells us, great food runs in her family.

"I come from a long line of restaurant owners here in Paducah," Hernandez-Mitchell said.

Her dad encouraged her to open the food truck.

"I've always wanted to do some kind of business with my dad, "Hernandez-Mitchell said. "And we thought, well, restaurants you know, there's a lot of them in Paducah. A lot of Mexican restaurants in Paducah. So, let's do a food truck."

Boss Burrito serves fajitas, nachos, chimichangas and more. They also brag authentic Mexican cuisine they say you won't find anywhere else in Paducah.

It was a hectic grand opening, with a bit of a wait for some customers.

"We just want to thank everyone for their support and just for understanding how busy we got," Hernandez-Mitchell said.

Chandler Park Apartments won't be their permanent location. They plan to move between three different locations every 14 days: Check 'n Go on Park Avenue, the Robert Cherry Civic Center and Kentucky Tobacco Outlet on Hinkleville Road.

Hernandez-Mitchell says they hope to have three food trucks by the end of the year.

To see their Boss Burrito's schedule and menu, click here.