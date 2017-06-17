UK's May meets fire survivors, faces criticism

British Prime Minister Theresa May, facing criticism for the government's handling of the Grenfell Tower fire disaster, has met with 15 survivors and community leaders at her official residence at 10 Downing Street in London.



The meeting lasted more than two hours Saturday but the group did not speak to reporters gathered outside.



The meeting is unlikely to quell complaints that May has been slow to reach out to fire survivors, despite her announcement of a $6.4 million emergency fund to help displaced families. Some 600 people were living in the tower's 120 apartments. Police say 58 people at the tower are now confirmed or presumed dead. All the rest are homeless.



May said after the meeting there have been "huge frustrations" in the community as people tried to get information about the fire investigation. She says "the support on the ground for families who needed help or basic information in the initial hours after this appalling disaster was not good enough."