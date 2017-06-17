Locals taste-test beer while raising money for music education

The second annual PaBREWcah Beer Fest wrapped up Saturday in downtown Paducah. This year's crowd nearly doubled in size from last year.

Event organizer, Paducah Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Katie Smith, says the festival is helping boost local business.

"After our event was over last year, all of these attendees went to all the restaurants," says Smith. "They were hungry. They wanted to get out of the sun. They wanted to shop. So we really think of this as building up Paducah's downtown area."

Cameron Russ is the special events coordinator for Heidelberg Distributing. While most beer fests raise awareness for local breweries, Russ says the fundraising behind PaBREWcah hits close to home.

"Other than beer, I love music," says Russ. "I took so many music classes in school. To be a part of an event like this that gives back to the community and keeps music in kids' lives, it's awesome. It's awesome to be a part of."

Paducah Symphony Orchestra Board President Clay Howerton says with every glass, you're helping educate children in the realm of music.

"It teaches a lot of life skills that people don't normally associate with the music itself," says Howerton. "The kids learn math with the meter and the timing. They learn social skills dealing with their peers as they're going through these opportunities. Some of our activities bring kids from different schools together that they might not have an opportunity to interact with."

PaBREWcah only happens once a year but the skills learned through music education can last a child a lifetime.

Last year's beer fest raised around $15,000. This year, Smith says, they're hoping to raise even more than that.