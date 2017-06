Firefighters are on the scene of a church fire in Mayfield.

The Church at Mayfield is located at 5th and Housman Streets.

The Mayfield Fire Chief tells Local 6's crew on scene that lightning struck a pole. The pole then hit a tree which fell onto a power line. The line sparked and started the fire.

Our crew on scene says many of the roads in the area, including Anderson Avenue, up to 5th and Housman Streets, are blocked off.

