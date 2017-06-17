Two men break into home, threaten homeowner, still on the loose

Deputies are passing along a warning tonight after a broad daylight burglary and attempted assault. The two men involved are still on the loose.

This happened in the area of 803 State Route 1890, between Mayfield and Sedalia.

Graves County Sheriff's Deputies say a homeowner was working on his lawn mower in the yard. He went inside the house, came back outside and noticed a white car in his driveway. He approached the car but saw no one inside.

The homeowner then says he turned around and saw two men in his garage. When he approached, he says one of the men came toward him with a knife, while the other went inside his home.

Deputies say the homeowner grabbed two fishing poles out of his truck and started swinging them at the man with the knife. He was also able to grab a knife out of the truck and chase the two suspects off.

The men left the house in their car, but not before the homeowner was able to put a dent in the front driver's side hood.

If you have any information, call the Graves County Sheriff's Department.