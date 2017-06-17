Bill Cosby faces retrial in sex assault case

Prosecutors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have vowed to try him a second time.



A suburban Philadelphia judge declared a mistrial on Saturday after a jury insisted it was hopelessly deadlocked on charges the 79-year-old TV star drugged and molested Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia-area home in 2004. Cosby says the encounter was consensual.



District Attorney Kevin Steele says he's disappointed jurors didn't reach a unanimous decision, but says he'll retry Cosby. The jury deliberated for more than 52 hours over six days.



Cosby will remain free on $1 million bail.