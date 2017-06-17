US Navy says search continues for 7 sailors

The U.S. Navy says the search is continuing for seven missing American sailors in the sea off Japan, after a collision between a Navy destroyer and a huge cargo ship.



The Navy says it remains uncertain how long it will take to gain access to the spaces inside the damaged destroyer in order to methodically search for the missing crew members.



Aircraft and vessels have been looking for the missing personnel since the two ships crashed in the pre-dawn hours Saturday.



The USS Fitzgerald is back at its home port in Yokosuka Naval Base south of Tokyo, with extensive damage to its hull.



The Navy says the ship was damaged above and below the water line.



In a tweet Sunday, the Navy says the search for the missing sailors is continuing.



Investigators now face trying to determine how a sophisticated U.S. warship collided with a container ship four times its size.