Scalise on the mend, now in 'serious' condition

Louisiana congressman Steve Scalise has been upgraded from "critical" to "serious condition."



Scalise continues to show signs of improvement after he was wounded in a shooting at a Republican baseball practice outside Washington.



Medstar Washington Hospital Center released the update Saturday on behalf of the Scalise family. The congressman underwent another surgery Saturday, and the hospital says he is more responsive and speaking with family.



Scalise was one of five people shot when a gunman opened fire Wednesday as the Republican team practiced in Alexandria, Virginia. He has required surgery several times since the shooting.